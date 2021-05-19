Traffic
Ohio Senate passes Esther’s Law

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senate unanimously passed Esther’s Law on Wednesday. It’s legislation that would allow families to install surveillance cameras inside nursing home rooms in an effort to increase transparency.

Interested nursing home residents would need to give their consent to have the cameras in their rooms, and the number of people given access to the camera’s feed would be limited. There are other stipulations that would come with camera use including requiring signage to let people know it was recording.

If passed, the legislation would also make it a crime to tamper with the camera.

The bill is named after a woman who was abused in a nursing home ten years ago. Her son, Steve Piskor, has been working to get it passed in Ohio.

The bill still needs to go before the Ohio House for consideration.

