Perrysburg company hosts tech expo

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - RōBEX, a company based out of Perrysburg, is an industry leader when it comes to developing robotic automation for manufacturing. This week, they’re hosting a tech expo to show off their work and it is drawing people from around the region.

RōBEX was founded in 2015 and primarily produces products for the Food and Beverage industry, as well as paper, plastic, and building manufacturing. They do business with companies all over the country and are set on expanding their customer base in 2021.

Because of that, they’re always looking for homegrown talent and frequently work with local high schools, colleges, and universities.

“We’re hoping they have the opportunity for internships,” says RōBEX Director of Business Development Cal Bowers. “And beyond that, when they graduate, maybe they’ll have a chance to be part of the RōBEX team.”

Bowers says they employ engineers with a wide variety of experience, from 20-year veterans to kids fresh out of their undergraduate programs.

The expo runs Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

