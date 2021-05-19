Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Perrysburg company hosts tech expo

The expo runs Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - RōBEX, a company based out of Perrysburg, is an industry leader when it comes to developing robotic automation for manufacturing. This week, they’re hosting a tech expo to show off their work and it is drawing people from around the region.

RōBEX was founded in 2015 and primarily produces products for the Food and Beverage industry, as well as paper, plastic, and building manufacturing. They do business with companies all over the country and are set on expanding their customer base in 2021.

Because of that, they’re always looking for homegrown talent and frequently work with local high schools, colleges, and universities.

“We’re hoping they have the opportunity for internships,” says RōBEX Director of Business Development Cal Bowers. “And beyond that, when they graduate, maybe they’ll have a chance to be part of the RōBEX team.”

Bowers says they employ engineers with a wide variety of experience, from 20-year veterans to kids fresh out of their undergraduate programs.

The expo runs Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death
GF Default - Kroger eliminates plastic bags by 2025
Kroger dropping mask requirement for COVID vaccinated customers Thursday
Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness
On the first day the drawing’s registration page opened, it already had 25 million page views...
Ohio Vax-a-Million registration page gets 25 million views on first day

Latest News

Aaron Crawford is working to adopt or buy the dog after leaving the department
McComb Village Council votes on future of K9
Ohio lawmakers continue to hear competing testimonies about their latest effort to legalize...
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
1" chlorine tablets are not being manufactured stateside this year -- and the 3" buckets have...
Toledo pool supply shops brace for chlorine tablet shortage
The Willows at Tiffin’s “Live-a-Dream” program grants wishes to several seniors each year
Tiffin man’s dream of flying fulfilled by senior center