Ride of Silence honors cyclists killed on the road

By Kayla Molander
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 2020, 20 cyclists died in traffic accidents in Ohio.

Wednesday night is the Ride of Silence, an international event when bikers honor their own who were killed or injured on the road.

Keith Webb organized the ride, which will be especially emotional this year, because his friend Rob Rausch’s name will be added to the list of local cyclists remembered.

Rausch was riding on Bancroft when he was struck and killed by a car in March.

“The cycling community is really very much like a family, and so when somebody gets injured or killed, it’s like a death in the family,” says Webb.

Susan Santoro’s first silent ride was in 2017, after her husband, Tom, died from being struck by a car while cycling during the couple’s vacation in Los Angeles.

“In 2017, when I did that ride, I had Tom’s school ID on the handlebar of the bike, and he was just smiling up at me, and I really felt he was watching over all of us,” says Santoro.

This year, like last, the ride is virtual, with people riding solo or in small groups.

“It means so much to me that there will be people out there tonight that will be riding,” says Santoro.

