Stickney Ave. house a total loss after overnight fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house is a total loss after a fire broke out in the 2700 block of Stickney Ave. late Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the house at 11:50 p.m.

The house was vacant but had been periodically occupied. It was hooked up to utilities. The house will be torn down.

According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, the house next door took water and heat damage. Toledo Police are acquiring a search warrant for items discovered in that second house.

