Toledo man’s death is ruled a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The death of a Toledo man last October has officially been ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. 78-year-old Alfred Saunders was initially reported missing before eventually being found dead inside his home under some clothing.

Saunders shared the home with his girlfriend and her son, Marcus Robinson. Robinson is currently charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of the elderly man. According to the coroner’s report, the circumstances and disposition of the body are consistent with that of a homicide, however, the investigator said due to the advanced decomposition, the cause of death is unclear.

“We knew that he was murdered because like I said in the first interview. My dad’s routine never changed,” said the victim’s daughter Cassandra Saunders.

Detectives have presented the case to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.