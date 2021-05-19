Traffic
Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for six suspects who allegedly beat a juvenile victim until he became unconscious.

Officers were dispatched to 4200 block of Walker around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a fight in progress. When they arrived, they found the juvenile victim unconscious on the ground with blood coming from his nose and mouth.

Attempt to Identify: On 5/17/21, the pictured suspects assaulted a juvenile victim until he became unconscious. This...

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Officers spoke with a witness, who told them she heard one of the suspects walk by and say they had to fight DJ. She followed the suspect to where the victim was, and the suspect and victim began to fight.

The suspect choked the victim and threw him to the ground. The witness said the other suspects approached and began kicking and punching the victim. The witness saw one suspect pick up a bicycle and slam it on the victim’s head.

Officers also spoke to another witness, who provided a video of the incident, confirming what the first witness had told police.

The police report does not indicate the condition of the victim.

If you have information on the incident or can identify any of these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

