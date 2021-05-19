Toledo pools, splash pad to open on June 1 for summer season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The six public pools in Toledo and Savage Park splash pad will open for the summer on June 1.

The six pools and the splash pad locations and phone numbers are:

Willys Pool, 1375 Hillcrest Ave., 419-936-2928

Roosevelt Pool, 910 Dorr St., 419-936-2501

Wilson Pool, 3253 Otto St., 419-936-3071

Pickford Pool, 3000 Medford Dr., 419-936-2863

Navarre Pool, 1001 White St., 419-936-3064

Jamie Farr Pool, 2000 Summit St., 419-936-3072

Savage Splash Pad, 645 Vance St., 419-936-2502

The facilities will be open seven days a week from June 1 until July 4, 12-6 p.m. The hours will change to 12-8 p.m. from July 5-August 15.

To ensure community access to the pools seven days a week, as well as to provide the necessary time for pool maintenance, Willys and Roosevelt pools, and the Savage splash pad will be closed on Mondays. Wilson, Pickford, Jamie Farr, and Navarre pools will be closed on Tuesdays.

From Aug. 16 to Sept. 5, the pools and the splash pad will be open as follows:

Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a $1 entry fee for children 12 and under. The fee is $2 for 13 and older.

Swimming lessons will be offered this summer. The list of youth summer programming will soon be posted at toledo.oh.gov/summer.

