Toledo pools, splash pad to open on June 1 for summer season

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The six public pools in Toledo and Savage Park splash pad will open for the summer on June 1.

The six pools and the splash pad locations and phone numbers are:

  • Willys Pool, 1375 Hillcrest Ave., 419-936-2928
  • Roosevelt Pool, 910 Dorr St., 419-936-2501
  • Wilson Pool, 3253 Otto St., 419-936-3071
  • Pickford Pool, 3000 Medford Dr., 419-936-2863
  • Navarre Pool, 1001 White St., 419-936-3064
  • Jamie Farr Pool, 2000 Summit St., 419-936-3072
  • Savage Splash Pad, 645 Vance St., 419-936-2502

The facilities will be open seven days a week from June 1 until July 4, 12-6 p.m. The hours will change to 12-8 p.m. from July 5-August 15.

To ensure community access to the pools seven days a week, as well as to provide the necessary time for pool maintenance, Willys and Roosevelt pools, and the Savage splash pad will be closed on Mondays. Wilson, Pickford, Jamie Farr, and Navarre pools will be closed on Tuesdays.

From Aug. 16 to Sept. 5, the pools and the splash pad will be open as follows:

  • Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fridays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sundays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a $1 entry fee for children 12 and under. The fee is $2 for 13 and older.

Swimming lessons will be offered this summer. The list of youth summer programming will soon be posted at toledo.oh.gov/summer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

