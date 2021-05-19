Traffic
Toledo woman dies in Sandusky County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 36-year-old Toledo woman is dead after a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County.

Erin E. Mason was southbound on State Route 51 north of SR 795 just prior to 6 p.m. She went left of center, striking a car, driven by Laura L. Vanliere, 59, of Genoa.

Mason was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Vanliere sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toledo hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.

