Toledo woman dies in Sandusky County crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 36-year-old Toledo woman is dead after a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County.

Erin E. Mason was southbound on State Route 51 north of SR 795 just prior to 6 p.m. She went left of center, striking a car, driven by Laura L. Vanliere, 59, of Genoa.

Mason was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Vanliere sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toledo hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.