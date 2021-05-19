Traffic
US Marshals asking for public’s help locating wanted felon in Toledo

Lakeith Williams is wanted by the US Marshals and Lucas County Sheriff's Office.
Lakeith Williams is wanted by the US Marshals and Lucas County Sheriff's Office.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help in locating Lakeith Williams, a felon wanted for being in possession of a firearm.

According to US Marshals, Williams is believed to be in the metro Toledo area, possibly the 2400 block of Maplewood.

Williams is also wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office for attempted escape, an active warrant since September 2020.

If you have any information please contact the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833, the United States Marshals Office in Toledo at 1-419-259-6286 or Crime Stoppers a 1-419-255-1111. Callers may be eligible for a cash award and can remain anonymous.

