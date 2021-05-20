Congressman calls for changes in NW Ohio mail processing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH) has asked the United States Postal Service to move Northwest Ohio’s mail processing from the USPS Michigan Metroplex back to Toledo’s mail processing center.

The congressman announced he reached out to USPS and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to request the region’s mail permanently be processed at the Toledo Processing and Distribution Center within the next two months. He said the Michigan facility has not reliably delivered mail to Ohio residents in his congressional district (OH-5), resulting in delays in receiving bills and absentee ballots.

Latta argues a permanent return to using Toledo’s mail facility and expanding its operations will ensure residents get their mail on time.

“Over a decade ago, the USPS began to implement policies that resulted in the closure and consolidation of mail processing facilities in Ohio. One result of this new strategy was the consolidation and transfer of mail processing operations from the Toledo P&DC to the Michigan Metroplex facility,” Latta’s letter read. “Since this decision was implemented, residents, businesses, churches, courts, and Boards of Elections in Northwest Ohio have experienced countless delays in mail delivery, lost or discarded mail pieces, and other failures... Many of these problems, if not all, can be traced back to failures occurring at the Michigan Metroplex.”

The congressman says he’s worked for years to improve the USPS Michigan Metroplex but argues additional mail processors, improved standards, and other measures there have not fixed the mail delays. Instead, he says, moving operations back to Ohio showed promise in improving delivery times last year.

“In fact, after receiving feedback from my constituents, it seems that the only action that did improve the mail processing and delivery of Northwest Ohio’s mail was when the decision was made to temporarily transfer processing duties to facilities in Ohio ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election,” Latta wrote.

You can read the entire letter here.

