Country Garden Club plants flowers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Country Garden Club brightened the spirits at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg on Wednesday by planting pots of flowers outside the patients’ windows.

“The grounds are already beautiful, but this gives an added, special thing just for each person’s own personal window,” Country Garden Club’s Judy Lang said. “Not only do they enjoy the flowers, but I think they enjoy watching us plant them.  At least, that’s what they tell us that they do.”

The Country Garden Club has been planting the flowers for more than 25 years.

