Delta Airlines partners with TPS to create aviation mechanics pipeline

By Alexis Means
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPS’ Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo (ANSAT) announced a partnership with Delta Airlines/ DeltaTechOps. This partnership is only the second of its kind in the United States; the first exists in New York.

Delta TechOps (DTO) is the largest airline maintenance, repair and overhaul provider in North America. In addition to supplying maintenance and engineering support for Delta Air Lines’ large fleet of aircraft, Delta TechOps provides high-quality service to more than 150 other aviation and airline customers around the world. DTO specializes in high-skill work such as engines, components, hangar and line maintenance, employing thousands of aviation maintenance professionals. DTO is one of the world’s most-experienced providers with more than 90 years of aviation experience.

This partnership will allow TPS Students the opportunity to receive specific aviation training while providing professional development for ANSAT’s staff for continuous learning from industry experts. In addition, ANSAT’s top students will be provided interviewing opportunities.

Delta will provide equipment and materials for training to immerse students in state-of-the-art training and innovation. Delta’s mechanics will visit ANSAT to work with students and provide hands-on training.

Students will become part of a pipeline that will help solve a workforce gap- the need for aviation mechanics. It will also help students learn from the industry experts of one of the most recognized and respected airlines in the world.

