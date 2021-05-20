Gov. Whitmer announces plans for lifting COVID restrictions in Michigan

MIDLAND, Michigan (WTVG) - Most of Michigan’s outdoor COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in June and nearly all COVID-19 mitigation requirements will end in July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.

Starting June 1st, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will lift all capacity limits on outdoor events. It will maintain the mask rule as previously announced but will otherwise lift all mitigation measures on outdoor gatherings.

Indoor gatherings, however, will retain a 50% capacity limit. Indoor social events like weddings, conferences, graduation parties, and other indoor settings will need to abide by that capacity limit throughout the month of June. During that time, people who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors.

MDHHS will issue the updated order on Monday, according to Gov. Whitmer.

Starting July 1, Michigan will lift nearly all broad COVID-19 health orders like mask mandates and capacity limits. The governor said that could change under unanticipated circumstances surrounding the virus, though she said that’s highly unlikely.

“We will be able to sing at church, dance at weddings, cheer at games, hug each other, and laugh together,” Whitmer said. “I know that that is welcome news to so many.”

MDHHS may issue targeted health orders to protect vulnerable populations, but Whitmer said life will largely be back to normal in July.

“After a year of living with COVID and with masks and distancing and hand-washing, I know how jarring any change to our daily lives feels,” said Whitmer. “In this time of transition, I’m asking that people extend one another a little bit of grace. As we return to normal we should remember tough times don’t last but tough people do.”

