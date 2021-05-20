Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: In search of 2 Capitol riot suspects, FBI releases new videos

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video included in this story may disturb.

(CNN) - Two new videos of the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol were released by the FBI.

Authorities are hoping the footage will help identify two suspects.

One of them is seen trying to tear off an officer’s gas mask and then hitting officers with a baton. The other suspect is shown punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles.

Anyone with information on these suspects, or anyone else involved with the riot is asked to call 1-800 CALL FBI or go to fbi.gov.

More than 425 people have been arrested since the siege.

The Justice Department reports more than 125 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death
GF Default - Kroger eliminates plastic bags by 2025
Kroger dropping mask requirement for COVID vaccinated customers Thursday
Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness
O’Shae Jones will be competing in the 2021 Tokyo Games, but says she doesn’t even have a boxing...
Community rallies to support Toledo Olympian after devastating fire

Latest News

Some Republicans are pushing back, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who wants...
House approves $1.9B to bolster Capitol security after riot
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a big payday for his new book, but there is controversy...
Multiple investigations into NY Gov. Cuomo
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
Colonial Pipeline CEO to testify before Congress next month
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on Israel cease-fire
President Joe Biden signs bill aimed at addressing a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.
Biden signs law to combat anti-Asian hate crimes