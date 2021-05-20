Groups create festival to celebrate Asian heritage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local groups are coming together to host a festival this Saturday celebrating Asian heritage.

The festival will feature family-friendly activities, such as Chinese calligraphy and Japanese origami. Guests can also sample Asian-inspired food at the festival.

“It’s a family-friendly event,” festival chairperson Nina Corder said. “We welcome children because we’re going to have a mural koi fish, a lot of children’s activities, and create awareness and celebrate the diversity of our community.”

The event runs from 1-6:30 p.m. at Bombay Kitchen. Tickets are available on this website.

