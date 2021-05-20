Leadership Seneca County serves community anonymously one Blessing Box at a time

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Food pantries across the state have been flooded with need since the start of the pandemic, but one local leadership group found another way to support their community in an anonymous way.

Leadership of Seneca County wanted to find a way to make life’s basic necessities available to all in their community and found a way that’s easily accessible, completely anonymous, and available 24/7.

They’re called “Blessing Boxes,” and it works much like the “Take a Book, Leave a Book,” library boxes. There will be 11 blessing boxes spread throughout Seneca County filled with non-perishable food and basic necessities, ranging in anything from toothpaste and deodorant to gloves and socks, for anyone to take what they need and leave what they can.

The leadership team says their goal is to reach more people in need in the rural communities far from the pantries. The undertaking was a $1,500 project donated by local businesses and private donors in the construction of the boxes and filling each one, and they hope between businesses and individuals, the community picks up the baton and continues to bless each other.

“It gives people the opportunity to make ends meet. There are plenty of food pantries, Seneca County is great for that but the accessibility might not be there. This is anonymous. You can stop anonymously, you can pick up anonymously, and it’s 24-7,” said Tony Patrizi, Blessing Box Coordinator of Leadership Seneca County.

The group of 20 volunteers has been working hard on this project since August, and now nine of the 11 boxes are now up for the community to serve each other.

“Everyone has need or trials and for them to be able to not worry about feeding their kids or having toothpaste to brush their teeth is a huge blessing for the communities,” says Kylie Garner, Assistant Administrator of Seneca County.

Blessing boxes are set up at the following locations:

“So if you’re on your way home from work and it’s the end of the week and you’re not getting paid until next week, and your kids aren’t going to eat tonight, this might be a great way to pick up some spaghetti and just make sure that your children’s needs are met that evening,” says Patrizi.

