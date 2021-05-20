Lourdes University urges more students to get COVID shot with “80 in 80” campaign

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University this week announced an ambitious project to help curb COVID-19 in its community: to get at least 80% of its student body vaccinated in just 80 days. It’s called the “80 in 80″ campaign.

“We’ve been playing with this 80% of the overall Lourdes community because we know that is what will get us to a safe and healthy environment,” said University President Mary Ann Gawelek.

President Gawelek says -- over the next few weeks -- the university will be launching a series of educational and inspirational initiatives to get more students to roll up their sleeves by August 6, 2021. There will be various videos, messaging, informational posters/flyers, and much more.

“We keep trying to encourage people about how easy it is, but the verification may be more challenging than getting students in to be vaccinated” added Gawelek.

Out of the 1,100 students enrolled for the Fall 2021 semester, more than 200 of them are vaccinated. President Gawelek says the university’s “80 in 80″ goal is ambitious but necessary.

“Everybody said to me: ‘You’re wildly crazy, President Gawelek We’re not getting that,’” remarked Gawelek. “I really do not want to relive spring of ’20 and spring of 2021. I want folks to be able to come in, be maskless, to be here and be comfortable.”

Lourdes University will be hosting another vaccine clinic on its campus, scheduled for June 23, 2021. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered. Students are also encouraged to fill out a verification form on the school’s website, so Lourdes knows how many vaccinated students are enrolled. The university says this will get them closer to that 80 in 80 goal.

You can learn more about Lourdes University’s COVID-19 initiatives and protocols here.

