Man found not guilty by reason of insanity for setting mattress on fire in apartment

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found not guilty by reason of insanity on multiple counts of aggravated arson for setting fire to a mattress in his apartment in January.

John Clayton Coburn was referred to the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center to determine if he is subject to hospitalization or institutionalization, and which environment would be the least restrictive.

On January 3, Coburn set fire to a mattress in his apartment in the 1400 block of W. Sylvania Ave. It caused damage to his apartment before being extinguished by Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel. The other three units in the apartment were occupied at the time of the fire.

According to court documents, Coburn admitted to Toledo Police detectives that he set the fire using hand sanitizer and a lighter, telling authorities, “I thought the devil was after me.”

Coburn’s evaluation will take place later in May. He will return to court on June 1.

