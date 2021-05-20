Traffic
May 20th Weather Forecast

Heat Wave Begins Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot today with a high around 90 degrees. We will near the record of 92-degrees set back in 1962. Highs will stay around 90 with a partly cloudy sky through Sunday. A few storms are possible late on Sunday. A chance of scattered showers and storms will continue on Monday and Tuesday. The best chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday as a cold front will push through the area. That front will cool us down into the 70s by late next week.

