Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

McComb Village Council votes on future of K9

Aaron Crawford is working to adopt or buy the dog after leaving the department
Aaron Crawford is working to adopt or buy the dog after leaving the department
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McComb, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hancock County village has voted on the future of its K9 that has been the center of controversy.

Tuesday the McComb Village Council unanimously voted to transfer ownership of its K9, named Agi, and remove him from his former trainer.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling,” said Aaron Crawford. “It’s really unbelievable what they did.”

Crawford is a former McComb police office and Agi’s former trainer. He has worked with Agi since the start of his career as a police K9.

The German Sheppard served with the Village of McComb for more than five years.

“I’m the only family he has ever known,” Crawford said. “You couldn’t ask for a better dog.”

Crawford resigned from the department in April to take another job. He says he understands that under Ohio law, if an officer leaves a canine unit wile the animal is still fit for duty, the forfeit the right to purchase the animal.

However many people feel Agi should be left with Crawford and and online petition has collected more than 46,000 signatures.

Tuesday’s council meeting was not open to the public comment, leading some community members in attendance to speak out against the mayor and council’s decision.

“It was a very difficult decision,” said Cathy Schroll, Mayor of the Village of McComb. “I do like dogs. I have been called an animal hater and all sorts of things.”

Schroll, who says she grew up on a dairy farm, added that Agi is too old to be retrained with another officer. That is why council made the decision to give Agi to K9 Hero Haven in Herndon, Pennsylvania, a non-profit that cares for retired dogs, according to their website.

“We have done a lot of research,” said Schroll. “We did have a member of council visit this place in Pennsylvania and do their do diligence to determine what is in the best interest of Agi.”

Crawford says since there are no officers working in McComb right now, the K9 unit does not exist. He argues that according to the law, that gives him the right to adopt Agi and take over his care and expenses.”

He says he plan to continue to fight to keep his loyal partner.

“I’m going to do everything I can to get him back.”

According to Hero Haven’s website, they also offer adoptions and want to reunite K9′s with their original handlers.

The McComb Village Council is expected to release additional details during Monday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death
GF Default - Kroger eliminates plastic bags by 2025
Kroger dropping mask requirement for COVID vaccinated customers Thursday
Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness
On the first day the drawing’s registration page opened, it already had 25 million page views...
Ohio Vax-a-Million registration page gets 25 million views on first day

Latest News

Ohio lawmakers continue to hear competing testimonies about their latest effort to legalize...
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
More states legalize sports betting as Ohio’s proposal evolves
1" chlorine tablets are not being manufactured stateside this year -- and the 3" buckets have...
Toledo pool supply shops brace for chlorine tablet shortage
The Willows at Tiffin’s “Live-a-Dream” program grants wishes to several seniors each year
Tiffin man’s dream of flying fulfilled by senior center