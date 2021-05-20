McComb Village Council votes on future of K9

McComb, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hancock County village has voted on the future of its K9 that has been the center of controversy.

Tuesday the McComb Village Council unanimously voted to transfer ownership of its K9, named Agi, and remove him from his former trainer.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling,” said Aaron Crawford. “It’s really unbelievable what they did.”

Crawford is a former McComb police office and Agi’s former trainer. He has worked with Agi since the start of his career as a police K9.

The German Sheppard served with the Village of McComb for more than five years.

“I’m the only family he has ever known,” Crawford said. “You couldn’t ask for a better dog.”

Crawford resigned from the department in April to take another job. He says he understands that under Ohio law, if an officer leaves a canine unit wile the animal is still fit for duty, the forfeit the right to purchase the animal.

However many people feel Agi should be left with Crawford and and online petition has collected more than 46,000 signatures.

Tuesday’s council meeting was not open to the public comment, leading some community members in attendance to speak out against the mayor and council’s decision.

“It was a very difficult decision,” said Cathy Schroll, Mayor of the Village of McComb. “I do like dogs. I have been called an animal hater and all sorts of things.”

Schroll, who says she grew up on a dairy farm, added that Agi is too old to be retrained with another officer. That is why council made the decision to give Agi to K9 Hero Haven in Herndon, Pennsylvania, a non-profit that cares for retired dogs, according to their website.

“We have done a lot of research,” said Schroll. “We did have a member of council visit this place in Pennsylvania and do their do diligence to determine what is in the best interest of Agi.”

Crawford says since there are no officers working in McComb right now, the K9 unit does not exist. He argues that according to the law, that gives him the right to adopt Agi and take over his care and expenses.”

He says he plan to continue to fight to keep his loyal partner.

“I’m going to do everything I can to get him back.”

According to Hero Haven’s website, they also offer adoptions and want to reunite K9′s with their original handlers.

The McComb Village Council is expected to release additional details during Monday’s meeting.

