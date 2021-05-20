Traffic
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old in Fla.

By WEAR staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ESCAMBIA CO., Fla. (WEAR) - Things are getting back to normal for a Florida girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop.

Amber Bonal, the girl’s mother, says she went back to school Wednesday, after nearly being taken in 12 seconds in broad daylight the day before.

“She was almost kidnapped - that the guy grabbed her by her throat,” she said. “He had a knife. He drug her to the ground. She was able to knock him down, and he went to his car. She got up, ran, grabbed her backpack and her slime and ran off.”

Bonal said the girl in the video that captured the attempt is her 11-year-old daughter Alyssa.

Moments after the attack, she says her daughter ran to the closest adult. They brought Alyssa home to her mom, who then called 911.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office jumped into action to find the man driving the white Dodge Journey.

Within hours, gas station cameras and license plate numbers lead them to 30-year-old Jared Stanga.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said they found fresh paint on the bumper and Alyssa’s same blue slime on his arm.

For Simmons and Amber Bonal, the thought is chilling.

“When you look at the video, and you think of what could have happened, it’s not a nice thought,” Simmons said.

“If I would have lost her yesterday, the chances of me getting her back would’ve been very slim,” the mother said.

Nearly every day, Amber Bonal walks her daughter around the corner to the bus stop on Perdido Street and Corry Field Road.

Tuesday she didn’t, needing to instead tend to her baby.

As a mom making ends meet, she said she feels a sense of responsibility for what could have been.

“It’s creating guilt for not going out there, but I can’t let that tear me up, because I was going up there,” the mom said. “It’s not my fault. It’s not her fault. It’s just that man’s fault.”

She said someone will drive Alyssa to school moving forward. For other parents, her message is simple.

“Be aware,” she said. “Tell them an extra time you love them. Tell them how special they are every time they go to school, no matter what, anytime, because you don’t know. You just don’t know.”

Stanga had his first court appearance Wednesday. A judge ordered he remain in jail on an more than $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

