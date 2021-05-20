NW Ohio trending ‘Orange’ in latest COVID Alert map

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 situation in northwest Ohio and the rest of the state continues to improve, according to the latest figures released Thursday.

Large portions of ‘Red’ or Level 3 designations have now been upgraded to ‘Orange’ or Level 2.

Wood, Sandusky, and Seneca Counties are all now in Orange, with Lucas, Fulton and Defiance Counties remaining at Level 3.

Lucas County, which led the state for new cases for several weeks this spring has dropped from the top spot, and is showing just 134.2 new per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.

The statewide average sits at 97.1, just below the high incidence threshold of 100.

