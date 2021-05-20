Oregon looks to connect its bike paths into one big network

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Oregon has been building multi-use trails for a few years now, and they’re not done yet. The city is entering into the final phases of its trail plan.

“The city of Oregon is one of the first communities to develop a kind of biking master plan for its community,” says Oregon city administrator Mike Beazley.

The city plans to break ground soon on connectors that will link all the existing trails to each other.

“So you can get on a bicycle and go from Maumee Bay State Park, to the Pearson Metropark, connect to Clay High School, the city recreation complex,” says Beazley.

The list goes on and on. This is all a part of the city’s efforts to foster a feeling of community.

“By connecting a bike trail system, it will make it a little easier for our residential neighborhoods to come and go out for a coffee... walk their dog at a dog park. All of those things are things that can enhance quality of life and build community,” says Beazley.

Oregon resident John Garcia agrees.

“I think that actually the community would enjoy that. We bike around here a lot in the community,” he says.

The project does come with a multimillion dollar price tag, but 80-90% of the funds are coming from state and federal grants.

“It is the sort of investment we think that pays off for our future and makes us a community that people want to be a part of,” says Beazley.

This phase of the plan should be completed by early Spring 2022. The entire master bike plan should continue to 2035.

