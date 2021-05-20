Owens softball ruled ineligible for national championship tournament

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - An issue with an enrollment change of a student-athlete has frozen the Owens Community College softball team out of the NJCAA National Championship Tournament.

The college became aware of the enrollment change on May 18 and immediately disclosed the change to the NJCAA. On Wednesday, the college was notified it was no longer eligible for the tournament.

The Express (15-5) are currently ranked 10th in the latest NJCAA Division III national poll.

