Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Owens softball ruled ineligible for national championship tournament

(Owens Community College)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - An issue with an enrollment change of a student-athlete has frozen the Owens Community College softball team out of the NJCAA National Championship Tournament.

The college became aware of the enrollment change on May 18 and immediately disclosed the change to the NJCAA. On Wednesday, the college was notified it was no longer eligible for the tournament.

The Express (15-5) are currently ranked 10th in the latest NJCAA Division III national poll.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death
GF Default - Kroger eliminates plastic bags by 2025
Kroger dropping mask requirement for COVID vaccinated customers Thursday
Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness
O’Shae Jones will be competing in the 2021 Tokyo Games, but says she doesn’t even have a boxing...
Community rallies to support Toledo Olympian after devastating fire

Latest News

Jordan Pettaway is the 13abc Athlete of the Week.
Clay speedster Jordan Pettaway sprints to success
Owens announce full return to athletics in 2021-22
Over the weekend, St. John’s senior Aidan Williams helped lead his team to a Three Rivers...
Williams serves as a leader for St. John’s
Health and safety guidelines at Fifth Third Field
Mud Hens create Fan Experience Zone at Fifth Third Field