Peace Officer Memorial honors the fallen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a day of remembrance and honor for law enforcement across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. They gathered at the Toledo Police Memorial downtown to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year, the annual ceremony carries a heavy weight for Toledo Police. The department lost two officers in the line of duty during separate incidents. Officer Anthony Dia was shot and killed July 4, 2020. Officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed January 18, 2021.

“Losing two officers in six months is a traumatic thing for our department and for their families and this one is going to hit a little bit deeper than ones in the past,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

The family of Officer Anthony Dia stands near the @ToledoPolice memorial wall following today’s police memorial ceremony.￼ Officer Dia’s name was added after he was shot and killed while on duty July 4, 2020. pic.twitter.com/qX6Ibyf7ng — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) May 20, 2021

Officer Dia’s family, including his wife, children, and father, posed for pictures near the wall in the Toledo Memorial Garden where his name will remain. Dia’s father Tony remarked on his son’s final words.

“What a lion of a boy to have. You know, he knows he’s dying and he’s not calling out for an ambulance. He’s not calling out for help. All he cared about was, you know, tell my family I love them,” said Tony Dia following the ceremony.

The stone markers for officers Dia and Stalker are on back order due to the pandemic.

