Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sadly, masks don’t protect you from allergies

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While many are excited about shedding their mask, some are wondering if they protect against allergies.

But if you’re wearing yours with the hope of stifling the sneezing you’re in for a disappointment.

Dr. Ghassan Safadi is a Sylvania allergist who says masks won’t help you much when it comes to filtering the pollen.

“The size of the pollen is too small to be blocked just by a mask, although wearing a mask can reduce the amount of pollen that you are breathing inside. But at the same time remember the mask does not cover your eyes and the eyes are the big factor as far as being exposed to the allergens.”

Dr. Safadi says the pollen counts are extremely high currently.

The cooler weather followed by the sudden warm-up has caused tree and grass pollens to spike along with mold spores.

He recommends taking anti-histamines combined with nasal medications like Flonase. If you do that and you’re continuing to have problems there are some prescription medications that can be added to help.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death
GF Default - Kroger eliminates plastic bags by 2025
Kroger dropping mask requirement for COVID vaccinated customers Thursday
Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness
Erica McCuian is being charged with felonious assault.
Woman chases man through east Toledo neighborhood with rifle

Latest News

Ohio Republicans defend voting reform bill, Democrats leave hearing early in protest
Ohio Republicans defend voting reform bill, Democrats leave hearing early in protest
Ohio Republican state representatives defended their voting reform proposals against a series...
Ohio Republicans defend voting reform bill, Democrats leave hearing early in protest
Mosquito/tick season off to a slower start in northwest Ohio
The city wants you to be able to bike anywhere you need to go.
Oregon looks to connect its bike paths into one big network