Sen. Peters announces bill for USPS changes

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senator Gary Peters of Michigan announced new legislation Thursday that aims to improve mail delivery service by changing funding for the United States Postal Service and enacting service enhancements.

According to the Senator, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2021 seeks to ease financial strains on the institution and increase transparency and accountability for USPS. He said it has significant bipartisan support with 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats co-sponsoring the bill.

Peters said the financial strain is related to requirements USPS has to abide by that other institutions and businesses do not. He argues the postal service has to pre-fund retirement health care benefits regardless of an employee’s age and the bill would change that requirement. The legislation also seeks to change medicare integration.

“When employees go into retirement, their retirement benefits are integrated with Medicare,” said Peters. “It’s something every major company in this country does, what the federal government does, we want to make sure that the postal service is put on the same footing as any other business entity. That’s simply the fair thing to do.”

He said ending that requirement will free up resources to help increase post office standards and increase reliability and mail delivery times. Peters estimates implementing the proposed changes would save USPS around $46 billion over the next ten years. The changes also include service enhancements, including ensuring six-day delivery for residents and increase performance transparency by region.

“We have to make sure the postal service has sound financial service and can continue to operate for many years to come,” said Peters. “We all know the postal service is absolutely critical to our everyday lives in addition to getting first-class mail to intended recipients we know folks rely on the mail service for critical supplies.”

Another component of the bill seeks to increase the services USPS offers including non-mail-related activities like offering fishing or hunting licenses to help generate additional revenue.

Peters said he recognized the need for change and began working on the effort after widespread delays in mail delivery last year amid the pandemic and ahead of the 2020 elections. Peters acknowledged the changes implemented by Postmaster Louis DeJoy last year had a significant impact in slowing delivery times but said he’s working with DeJoy on this bill and has gained his support.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

