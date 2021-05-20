Sheriff releases photo of person of interest in vehicle vandalism

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a man wanted in connection with the vandalism of 27 vehicles and two trailers Friday at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Executive Airport.

The vandalism occurred around 2 a.m. Surveillance video shows the male riding a one-wheeled electric hoverboard in the area.

Information is also being sought on a white compact sedan with a luggage rack on top and a bicycle rack on the back. The rack mounted on the back of the vehicle had two bicycles on it at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-245-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4921.

