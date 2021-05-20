Traffic
Toledo Police searching for suspect who stole merchandise from vape store

Toledo Police are searching for the pictured suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from a...
Toledo Police are searching for the pictured suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from a vape store on S. Byrne.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store on Byrne Rd. on Monday afternoon.

The alleged theft happened just after 2 p.m. at the Vape Station in the 1500 block of Byrne. The store clerk told police a male came into the store, asking to return items. The clerk told the man that he could not complete the return.

The man went out to his car and returned, taking 6 to 8 boxes of items from the stocked store shelves, leaving the store, and walking towards a black Honda Accord car. The clerk walked to the door to ask the man to return the items, but the suspect reached down into the car and told the clerk that he had a gun.

The clerk went back into the store, locked the door, and called his manager and the police. The clerk told police he did not actually see a gun but believed the man.

The clerk told police the man got into the Honda and fled north on S. Byrne. The car did not have front or back license plates.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between the ages of 25-30, dressed in tan shorts and a gray long-sleeved hooded shirt.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

