Toledo pool supply shops brace for chlorine tablet shortage

Factory fire in Louisiana adds to supply chain breaks started by the pandemic
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Business is booming at The Poolside Shop on Alexis Road. With last year’s stay-at-home orders, manager Randy Szmansky says they’d never sold so many pools in store history.

But high demand and low supply for chlorine tablets are creating a growing problem as backyard summer fun kicks into high gear.

“Manufacturers told the distributors that they can only order what they ordered last year,” says Szmansky, “which meant us dealers could only order what we ordered last year. They told us we weren’t getting any more until June, so the first week of June I’ll have more in again... and now, I may end up having to wait until July to get the next shipment.”

The pandemic is an obvious culprit, but not the main one. Some factories were knocked offline outside of any virus concerns. “Of the few of them that got destroyed,” Szmansky recalls, “I know one of them was in the wildfires last year in California, then down in the hurricanes that happened down south.”

The latter factory -- BioLab near Lake Charles, Louisiana -- burnt down in the wake of Hurricane Laura, and won’t resume production until 2022. That leaves just two mass producers of chlorine tablets for the whole country. “It’s only on tablets and granular [chlorine]”, Szmansky assures. “I think we’ll have enough of the liquid chlorine as long as we have the bottles. The throwaways in cardboard boxes come from a different factory, and the ‘returnables’ should still be flowing.”

Pool stores are starting to feel the effects, with some already drawing on previous stockpiles for their most popular offering: “A lot of customers have actually come in mainly for 1-inch tablets... but they’re not making 1-inch tablets this year. They’re only making 3-inch this year, since it’s faster for them to make and cheaper. I have a little bit left on my shelf, and that’s it for the year.”

The white pucks that are selling are doing so at premium prices, with a nationwide increase as high as 70% on some solid chlorine products. “We were selling a 50-lb tub of chlorine last year for $129.99... this year, it’s $299.99,” Szmansky observed. “That’s not just here, that’s every store feeling the same cost going up.”

Bromine is one alternative, though you won’t save much if any money there -- and Szmansky assures customers they’ll still be able to keep any algae at bay. “We’re not limiting people, but we’re telling them ‘Hey, you don’t need to buy that much, we’ll have plenty of chlorine’... especially since we’ll have liquid for the end of the year.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

