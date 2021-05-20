UFCW objects to Kroger dropping mask requirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United Food and Commercial Workers Union is angry about Kroger’s decision to drop its mask mandate in its stores.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone says “These essential frontline workers have been forced to play mask police throughout the pandemic with many shoppers not following COVID safety standards. Now, they are being asked to be the vaccination police.”

Perrone goes on to say “Keeping retail mask rules in place for most people will help us protect each other and our families. Before the new CDC mask guidance, we knew that unmasked shoppers were ignoring COVID safety measures and likely unvaccinated, so we knew to keep our distance if we were concerned. Now it is virtually impossible to tell who is and is not vaccinated.”

The union asks people to consider the safety of its members who work at the store when making choices about wearing a mask.

