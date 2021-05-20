Woman chases man through east Toledo neighborhood with rifle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is being charged with felonious assault after she allegedly chased the father of her children around an east Toledo neighborhood.

Erica McCuian appeared in court Thursday morning, where a judge set her bond at $100,000 and ordered her to have no contact with the victim.

According to court documents, McCuian approached the victim in his car, asking where he had been. When he replied that he was at a female friend’s house, McCuian allegedly went inside their home in the 600 block of Navarre, retrieved a .45 caliber rifle, and began chasing him around the neighborhood. She reportedly fired three to four shots at the victim.

A witness allowed the victim to enter his car, ending the assault.

McCuian will be back in court for her preliminary hearing on May 27.

