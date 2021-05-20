Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman chases man through east Toledo neighborhood with rifle

Erica McCuian is being charged with felonious assault.
Erica McCuian is being charged with felonious assault.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is being charged with felonious assault after she allegedly chased the father of her children around an east Toledo neighborhood.

Erica McCuian appeared in court Thursday morning, where a judge set her bond at $100,000 and ordered her to have no contact with the victim.

According to court documents, McCuian approached the victim in his car, asking where he had been. When he replied that he was at a female friend’s house, McCuian allegedly went inside their home in the 600 block of Navarre, retrieved a .45 caliber rifle, and began chasing him around the neighborhood. She reportedly fired three to four shots at the victim.

A witness allowed the victim to enter his car, ending the assault.

McCuian will be back in court for her preliminary hearing on May 27.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
3-month-old child found barely breathing in Fostoria bathtub
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death
GF Default - Kroger eliminates plastic bags by 2025
Kroger dropping mask requirement for COVID vaccinated customers Thursday
Toledo Police searching for suspects who beat juvenile victim to unconsciousness
O’Shae Jones will be competing in the 2021 Tokyo Games, but says she doesn’t even have a boxing...
Community rallies to support Toledo Olympian after devastating fire

Latest News

Ohio COVID alert map as of May 20, 2021.
NW Ohio trending ‘Orange’ in latest COVID Alert map
Man found not guilty by reason of insanity for setting mattress on fire in apartment
Sen. Peters announces bill for USPS changes
Toledo Police are searching for the pictured suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from a...
Toledo Police searching for suspect who stole merchandise from vape store
Gov. Whitmer announces plans for lifting COVID restrictions in Michigan