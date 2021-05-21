Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California

By KEYT staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A brush fire got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.

Intense flames from the Loma fire, which broke out Thursday night, burned on the hillside just below the KEYT newsroom, which has been evacuated.

An anchor opened a back door to show just how close the fire was to the station. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres.

About 50 homes and other buildings were threatened, and at least one home was damaged.

Officials say the brush fire is now 40% contained.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica McCuian is being charged with felonious assault.
Woman chases man through east Toledo neighborhood with rifle
Ohio COVID alert map as of May 20, 2021.
NW Ohio trending ‘Orange’ in latest COVID Alert map
Aaron Crawford is working to adopt or buy the dog after leaving the department
McComb Village Council votes on future of K9
Police released these images of a man wanted in connection with the vandalism of Lucas County...
Sheriff releases photo of person of interest in vehicle vandalism
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death

Latest News

Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Prince William levied harsh criticism after a report confirmed deceptive practices were used to...
Princes William and Harry denounce BBC over Princess Diana interview
Palestinian children wave green Hamas and their national flags as they stand on the rubble of a...
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas