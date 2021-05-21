DORA returning to Bowling Green

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is returning to Bowling Green at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

DORA is a designated public area where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from permitted establishments and consumed outside within the district. Eight bars and restaurants in the DORA area will be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages to-go in designated, marked cups. Customers must consume the beverages within the designated district.

The participating establishments are:

Bar 149

Beckett’s Burger Bar

City Tap & The Attic

The Clay Pot (formally Naslada Bistro)

Doc’s Big City Saloon

Juniper Brewing Company

SamB’s Restaurant

Trotter’s Tavern

The DORA will take place from the Friday prior to Memorial Day through the Monday of Labor Day Weekend. The following hours will be in effect each week:

Monday - Thursday: 4-10 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

The last sales will occur no later than 9:30 p.m. and all cups must be disposed of by 10 p.m.

More information can be found at https://downtownbgohio.org/dora.

