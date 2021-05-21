Firefighters respond to Friday morning call on Clifton Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A house that caught on fire late Thursday night had smoke coming from the roof on Friday morning, causing Toledo firefighters to return to the scene.

Firefighters returned to the 300 block of Clifton Rd. around 6:17 a.m. The home was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

An investigator was on the scene Friday morning and will determine the cause of the fire. Officials will also determine if the building is safe to leave standing or if it needs to be razed.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.