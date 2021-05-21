Fundraising benefit planned for Tanglewood Apartments fire victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local businesses are joining forces this Sunday to support the displaced families after the devastating fire at the Tanglewood Apartments on Cresthaven in Toledo in March.

Businesses, including Toledo Hemp Center and others, have already raised more than $4,000 for the fire victims and will now be hosting Sunday’s Cresthaven Fundraising Benefit on Laskey Road from 3-8 p.m. The event will include $10 dinners, a Bloody Mary bar, live music a dunk tank, and raffle prizes that will be auctioned off, all to support the fire victims.

“Toledo Hemp Center, in general, is a community-based business, so getting involved is what we do. When we did have our house fire years ago, the Red Cross was there for us, our families were there for us, so we just felt like we needed to find a way to be there for them,” said Toledo Hemp Center Owner Kevin Spitler.

Details

Cresthaven Fundraising Benefit

Raffle Prizes, Auctions, Live Music & More to Support Tanglewood Fire Victims

Wheelin’ On The Rocks

1515 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43612

Sunday, May 23rd

3-8 p.m.

$10 dinners, $14 Bloody Mary Bar

