May 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot again today with a high around 90 with a partly cloudy sky. An isolated sprinkle or shower is possible mid-day on Saturday, otherwise it will be hot with a high near 90. A storm or two is possible late Sunday, otherwise it will still be hot with a high near 90. The heat index will be in the low to mid 90s. Showers are possible on Monday with a high in the low 80s. More heat builds on Tuesday with a high near 90, but the heat index could reach the middle 90s. Thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the 70s.

