Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

May 21st Weather Forecast

Heat Continues Through Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot again today with a high around 90 with a partly cloudy sky. An isolated sprinkle or shower is possible mid-day on Saturday, otherwise it will be hot with a high near 90. A storm or two is possible late Sunday, otherwise it will still be hot with a high near 90. The heat index will be in the low to mid 90s. Showers are possible on Monday with a high in the low 80s. More heat builds on Tuesday with a high near 90, but the heat index could reach the middle 90s. Thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica McCuian is being charged with felonious assault.
Woman chases man through east Toledo neighborhood with rifle
Ohio COVID alert map as of May 20, 2021.
NW Ohio trending ‘Orange’ in latest COVID Alert map
Aaron Crawford is working to adopt or buy the dog after leaving the department
McComb Village Council votes on future of K9
Police released these images of a man wanted in connection with the vandalism of Lucas County...
Sheriff releases photo of person of interest in vehicle vandalism
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death

Latest News

May 21st Weather Forecast
May 21st Weather Forecast
5/20/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/20/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/20/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/20/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/20/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/20/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast