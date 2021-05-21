Traffic
Mom accused of faking daughter’s terminal illness in Ohio

By WEWS staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, Ohio (WEWS) - Police are investigating claims an Ohio mother faked her daughter’s terminal illness to raise money.

Stark County’s Children Services division says it launched an investigation into 31-year-old Lindsey Abbuhl.

They received concerns Abbuhl told her daughter the 11-year-old was terminally ill despite no medical evidence to back it up, according to a neglect and abuse complaint filed with juvenile court.

The girl, who is not being named, was examined by a medical professional who found there is no evidence to support mother’s claims.

Children Services also says the girl had been in counseling for the past three years to “learn how to process her own death.”

The mother reportedly told the counselor, who was going on maternity leave, the girl may not be alive when the counselor returns.

In a court filing last week, the girl’s father said his ex-wife set up GoFundMe accounts and fundraisers collecting donations for his daughter’s medical care.

He says Abbuhl also told people she herself has a brain tumor and even went so far as to interview families to adopt the girl after her mother’s death.

According to Stark County Children Services, when confronted with claims that Abbuhl fabricated her daughter’s medical condition, the mother said, “We did not intentionally do that.”

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

A judge awarded temporary custody to the girl’s father after Children Services removed the child from her mother last week.

Abbuhl had not been charged with any crime by Thursday.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe says the fundraiser for the girl is no longer active and anyone who donated can request a refund.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

