Nineteen people welcomed as naturalized U.S. citizens

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nineteen people were welcomed as new Americans on Thursday afternoon.

The individuals took the Oath of Citizenship and Allegiance to the United States during a naturalization ceremony in downtown Toledo.

“I want to say thank you America, thank you United States, all of your people, you know, thank you,” one participant said.

More than 600,000 people become naturalized U.S. citizens each year.

