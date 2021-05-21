Officials hosting dedication ceremony for renaming Toledo airport

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority and the City of Toledo will host a virtual dedication and renaming ceremony of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport at 10 a.m. Saturday. In-person participation is invitation-only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The video link to view the live stream of the dedication and renaming ceremony will be available the morning of the event at toledoexpress.com/eugenefkranz/.

Mr. Kranz and members of his family are expected to attend the event.

Mr. Kranz was born in Toledo on Aug. 17, 1933, and is a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He joined NASA in 1960 as one of the original Project Mercury assistant flight directors.

Throughout his career at NASA, Mr. Kranz was deeply involved in developing the flight control operations for U.S.-operated space flights and contributed many groundbreaking accomplishments that have assisted the development of the space program and our growing knowledge in the field of space and aeronautics. Most notably, he played a crucial role in the Apollo program and acted as the flight director for the first lunar landing, Apollo 11, in 1969. He also served as the flight director for Apollo 13 and played a pivotal role to return the rocket and three astronauts safely to Earth amid an explosion that disabled the spacecraft when it was en route to the moon in 1970.

