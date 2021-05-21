Ohio Republicans defend voting reform bill, Democrats leave hearing early in protest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republican state representatives defended their voting reform proposals against a series of questions from Democrats Thursday in a committee hearing that ended shortly after lawmakers who are against the bill walked out in protest.

House GOP members introduced legislation, supported by Secretary of State Frank LaRose, that would make a host of changes to Ohio’s election process. They argue it makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat in the state. Democrats believe the bill isn’t necessary and say it will make it more inconvenient to vote.

The chair of the House Government Oversight Committee, Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, told members that Thursday’s committee meeting, which included the first hearing on House Bill 294, needed to end by 1 p.m. due to caucus meetings. Democrats claimed they didn’t know that ahead of the meeting and asked to reconvene later.

“We are talking about the freedom of people’s vote,” said Rep. Stephanie Howse, D-Cleveland, who expressed frustrations that her questioning was cut short. Members then walked out of the meeting.

Wilkin pointed out that Thursday was only the first hearing for the bill and there will be more time to ask questions of its sponsors, opponents, and proponents.

“What we saw today was unsettling—Republicans unwilling to engage in civil discourse on their bill that would silence the voices of Ohioans by rolling back the right to vote,” Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said in a written statement after the meeting. “If Republicans are unwilling to hear the people out, Democrats are going to take this issue to the people.”

The meeting ended shortly after Democrats walked out. Before then, Reps. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, and Sharon Ray, R-Wadsworth, took a series of questions from House Democrats who expressed their concerns about the bill.

“This bill must be recognized for what it is: A balanced bill that has significant improvements that voting rights advocates have asked for for a long time,” Seitz said.

Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney, D-Cleveland, told Seitz that her office received 500 emails and calls opposing the bill in the 24 hours leading up to the hearing.

Seitz brushed those off, saying they were a result of misinformation being spread about his bill.

“There has been an orchestrated campaign by folks on the left to gin up form letters, which I care very little for, because they all rest on a thread of misinformation and lies,” Seitz said. “They’re form letters. They’re resting on a tissue of lies.”

Among other concerns, Democrats are opposed to the bill’s proposals to eliminate the Monday before Election Day as an early in-person voting day, move the absentee ballot request deadline from three to ten days before Election Day, and allow three drop boxes on a county board of election’s property.

Seitz said elections officials have asked to get rid of the day before Election Day as an in-person early voting day. He says the plan is to reallocate the six hours that would be lost on that Monday elsewhere in the early voting process.

He also said the U.S. Postal Service recommended a 15-day absentee ballot request deadline to allow enough time to process the request form via the mail. Democrats argued moving the deadline up will disenfranchise voters, saying more than 450,000 Ohioans request ballots during that final week. 413,000 returned their ballots during that timeframe, but Seitz said that’s evidence that the deadline close to Election Day is disenfranchising voters already.

“All we’re doing is incentivizing people not to procrastinate,” he said.

Many Ohio Democrats and voting rights groups want to see an expansion of ballot drop boxes in future elections. Seitz pushed back on criticism of allowing three drop boxes per county by saying it’s an expansion, a not restriction. He said allowing one ballot drop box per county in 2020 was only done because of the pandemic, though he is strongly opposed to the concept of a drop box.

In a recent radio interview, he called people who used them in 2020 “COVID cowards.”

Ray and Seitz raised concerns about the cost of paying for and monitoring additional drop boxes. Sykes said Republicans are ignoring election officials who she said want multiple drop box locations.

“We had serious concerns about this bill and today’s hearing did nothing to allay those concerns. In fact, it confirmed them. This bill erodes our freedom to vote and anyone who values safe and accessible elections should be worried about the suppression tactics contained in this bill,” said Rep. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron, in a statement after the meeting.

The bill will introduce an online absentee ballot request system, something Democrats have long wanted. Seitz emphasized the bill will allow multiple ways to vote for Ohioans and said Republicans made some concessions to please Democrats, but admitted the bill doesn’t include things they want.

“Ohio, under this bill, will allow four - count them, four - ways to vote,” Seitz said. “You can vote early in person. You can vote using the droppy box. You can vote by mailing in an absentee ballot. Or here’s a real novel thought - You can vote on Election Day, when our hours are from 6:30 a.m. till 7:30 p.m., which is a lot longer than a lot of other states.”

