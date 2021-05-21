Packo’s donates to the Salvation Army

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tony Packo’s made a donation of nearly $3,000 to the Salvation Army on Thursday, the latest in a long partnership between the restaurant chain and the community service organization. The donation comes from two December 2020 fundraisers.

“For four years, we’ve worked closely with the Salvation Army,” Tony Packo’s CEO Jimmy Harmon said. “They are our primary charitable partner. We really believe in what they do. They do so much good throughout northwest Ohio helping families in our communities and it really is nice to work with them.”

The money was raised through the Pierogis Against Poverty and Giving Back Gift Card campaigns.

