Safety tips to keep your child from becoming a kidnapping victim

By Alexis Means
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Does your child know what to do in the face of danger? If not, how can you better prepare them for what could happen?

When kids are out of school they spend more time outside at the park, at a friend’s house and in the neighborhood. Total Self Defense Judan Judo expert Tyson Coates explains what kids and parents should do if approached by a stranger.

“They have to understand right away they have to get away. You have to put your hands up and get some kind of distance. Say no I don’t know you get back,” said Total Self Defense Judan Judo expert Tyson Coates.

He urges parents to practice yelling for help with their kids.

“It’s got to be loud, high; it has to make people look and say what’s going on over there,” said Coates.

He says teach your kids how to play tag. It could save their life.

“We ran around things that’s what we want the child to do. Underneath the picnic table, around the tree or whatever they’re doing they’re screaming, yelling, and trying to cause commotion. There are places we just can’t get as adults where little ones can,” said Coates.

Coates said that a recent viral video showing a Florida teen escape a kidnapper showed teh young person doing everything to fight off her attacker.

“You’re going to bite. You’re going to kick. You’re going to scream, going to play the drums on their head. You’re going to poke eyes,” said Coates.

The defense expert says don’t let your kids wander off. It’s important to set boundaries. Safety tips that could save your child’s life.

