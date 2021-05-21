Springfield hosting COVID vaccination clinic for three schools

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday at Springfield High School.

The clinic is open to ages 12 and above, from 3:30-7 p.m. Parking is available in the admin lot, and entrance to the building is through S door off of Hall St.

The site, located within the high school Field House, will provide the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible Springfield, St. Joan of Arc, and West Side Montessori students, families, and staff. All participants must have pre-registered (https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/) and enter the site-specific Access Code to schedule appointments. The codes were shared with eligible individuals by the three school participants.

