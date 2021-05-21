Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Springfield hosting COVID vaccination clinic for three schools

Bossier Parish Schools is hoping to vaccinate kids 16 and older.
Bossier Parish Schools is hoping to vaccinate kids 16 and older.(KSLA)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday at Springfield High School.

The clinic is open to ages 12 and above, from 3:30-7 p.m. Parking is available in the admin lot, and entrance to the building is through S door off of Hall St.

The site, located within the high school Field House, will provide the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible Springfield, St. Joan of Arc, and West Side Montessori students, families, and staff.  All participants must have pre-registered (https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/) and enter the site-specific Access Code to schedule appointments.  The codes were shared with eligible individuals by the three school participants.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica McCuian is being charged with felonious assault.
Woman chases man through east Toledo neighborhood with rifle
Ohio COVID alert map as of May 20, 2021.
NW Ohio trending ‘Orange’ in latest COVID Alert map
Aaron Crawford is working to adopt or buy the dog after leaving the department
McComb Village Council votes on future of K9
Police released these images of a man wanted in connection with the vandalism of Lucas County...
Sheriff releases photo of person of interest in vehicle vandalism
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
BGSU HAZING: 7 plead not guilty in Stone Foltz death

Latest News

Local Businesses gather to support the displaced families with benefit this Sunday
Fundraising benefit planned for Tanglewood Apartments fire victims
Firefighters respond to Friday morning call on Clifton Rd.
Gene Kranz, aerospace engineer, fighter pilot, an Apollo-era flight director and later director...
Officials hosting dedication ceremony for renaming Toledo airport
Ohio Republicans defend voting reform bill, Democrats leave hearing early in protest
Ohio Republicans defend voting reform bill, Democrats leave hearing early in protest