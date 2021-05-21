Suspect in Friday morning shooting still at large
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a person who fired a gun in a business parking lot on Dorr St. on early Friday morning.
Officers were called to the plaza in the 2900 block of Dorr around 2:30 a.m. According to Toledo Police, the shooter ran across the street and into the backyards of the neighborhood.
One car in the parking lot had multiple bullet holes in it.
A person was injured and taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear at this time if the person was shot and what their condition is.
