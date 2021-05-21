Trump planning rallies in Ohio, other battleground states

ATLANTA (CNN) - Former President Trump says he’s going to resume his signature campaign-style rallies including one in Ohio.

Trump told “One America News” that he’s also planning rallies in Florida and North Carolina.

He says he will be releasing a schedule soon.

Aides say Trump has been eager to return to the rally stage.

Though he’s not on the ballot, the former president has been assisting embattled GOP incumbents and candidates running on the 2022 midterm elections.

He has also teased a potential White House bid in 2024.

