Trump planning rallies in Ohio, other battleground states

In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (CNN) - Former President Trump says he’s going to resume his signature campaign-style rallies including one in Ohio.

Trump told “One America News” that he’s also planning rallies in Florida and North Carolina.

He says he will be releasing a schedule soon.

Aides say Trump has been eager to return to the rally stage.

Though he’s not on the ballot, the former president has been assisting embattled GOP incumbents and candidates running on the 2022 midterm elections.

He has also teased a potential White House bid in 2024.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

