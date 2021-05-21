Waterville Fire Department is hiring

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Waterville Fire Department is looking to expand its crew.

Chief Doug Meyer is looking to hire three full-time Firefighters/EMTs, 9 part-time, and as many volunteers as the firehouse can hold.

Volunteers do not need any experience. They can get on-the-job training.

“Being able to help someone at their worst moment and make it better, it’s rewarding and satisfying to know we were able to help someone,” Chief Meyer said.

The Fire Department has been serving the Waterville community since 1832.

If you are interested call the Waterville Fire Department at 419-878-0164.

