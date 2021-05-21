Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Worker shortage forcing Cedar Point to close for eight days in June

An artist's renderings of the Lighthouse Point expansion. (Source: Cedar Point)
An artist's renderings of the Lighthouse Point expansion. (Source: Cedar Point)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite multiple efforts to attract workers, a labor shortage is making Cedar Point close for several days in June, the amusement park announced Friday.

In a message posted to social media, Cedar Point said that the first four Tuesdays and Wednesdays would be closed as they shift their workforce. June 29-30 are scheduled to open, as is the rest of the month.

According to the post, the amusement park has doubled their wages to $20 as well as a $500 sign-on bonus in an effort to attract more seasonal workers. They also added 300 full-time, year-round positions.

Guests who have booked an overnight stay or have made ticket or Season Pass park reservations for the affected dates will be contacted directly with further information.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica McCuian is being charged with felonious assault.
Woman chases man through east Toledo neighborhood with rifle
Ohio COVID alert map as of May 20, 2021.
NW Ohio trending ‘Orange’ in latest COVID Alert map
Suspect in Friday morning shooting still at large
Aaron Crawford is working to adopt or buy the dog after leaving the department
McComb Village Council votes on future of K9
Police released these images of a man wanted in connection with the vandalism of Lucas County...
Sheriff releases photo of person of interest in vehicle vandalism

Latest News

Metroparks Meetup: Inclusive playground at Secor Metropark for kids/adults of all abilities
City of Toledo says Summit Street project might not be popular but it is lawful
City of Toledo says Summit Street project might not be popular, but it is lawful
Ohio considers school funding overhaul
Debate rages about how to teach history in schools.
Ohioans debate how to teach history
City of Toledo says Summit Street project might not be popular but it is lawful
City of Toledo says Summit Street project might not be popular but it is lawful