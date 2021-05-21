Worker shortage forcing Cedar Point to close for eight days in June

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite multiple efforts to attract workers, a labor shortage is making Cedar Point close for several days in June, the amusement park announced Friday.

In a message posted to social media, Cedar Point said that the first four Tuesdays and Wednesdays would be closed as they shift their workforce. June 29-30 are scheduled to open, as is the rest of the month.

According to the post, the amusement park has doubled their wages to $20 as well as a $500 sign-on bonus in an effort to attract more seasonal workers. They also added 300 full-time, year-round positions.

Guests who have booked an overnight stay or have made ticket or Season Pass park reservations for the affected dates will be contacted directly with further information.

