Plan to overhaul Ohio school funding formula in limbo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler has worked with a group of school administrators from across Ohio for the past three and a half years on crafting a new school funding formula.

Their ‘Fair School Funding Plan’ looks to more evenly distribute money between Ohio’s more than 600 school districts. It would put more weight on the state to fund schools instead of forcing local districts to rely on taxpayer-approved levies.

After testifying in committee hearings at the statehouse, Hosler and other advocates for the funding overhaul wait as Senators decide whether to tweak the model he has pitched or develop their own formula.

“We considered everything from when a student gets picked up at the crack of dawn, to when they log off on their laptops before they go to bed and everything in between,” Hosler said. "

The school funding debate in Ohio goes back more than two decades now. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the way the state funded schools was unconstitutional back in 1997. The state has looked for a fix ever since.

Under the current model, growing districts like Perrysburg don’t see increases in funding as more students enroll, forcing local voters to repeatedly decide on levies to keep districts afloat, Hosler said. Poorer districts are often shortchanged using the model that relies heavily on property taxes.

“We have students that are carrying iPhone, streaming music and listening to their AirPods. Essentially, we’re giving them 8-track tapes the way we are funding them,” Hosler said.

The House passed the ‘Fair School Funding Plan’ as part of its two-year budget. Senators are now reviewing the House’s budget that has to have the governor’s signature by July 1.

The Ohio Capital Journal reports leading senators helping to craft the budget say a new school funding formula is likely going to be included.

But Hosler’s concern is Senators will come up with their own plan.

“I worry that there’s going to be some kind of backroom plan that’s going to emerge,” Hosler said. “Who’s behind it, who did it, what’s their experience? We’ll wait and see.”

He said many of the concerns raised by senators were about how to pay for the $2 billion plan that would phase in over six years.

Hosler laid out how the state can pay for the plan during his most recent testimony. His group suggested continuing the rate of increases made to education funding in recent years would cover most of the costs. His group also suggested utilizing the governor’s Student Success and Wellness Fund and the state’s rain day fund to support the plan.

He said with the increases to education funding over the last of money that the state has applied to education over the last six years.

“Can we afford not to take the step? When the state doesn’t stand up and honor their responsibility, it falls on the local voters and that’s one of the things we’ve been trying to stress,” Hosler said.

Superintendents across the state are waiting to see what the legislature proposes in its budget.

In an email this week, Sylvania Schools Superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley this week encouraged people to write to their senator to share their support for the ‘Fair School Funding Plan.’

“Every dollar invested in our local schools impacts our local economy and our future workforce,” Motley said. “Once it is fully implemented, the Fair School Funding Plan will bring predictability and stability for Ohio schools, allowing districts to sustain and develop programming that prepares all students for college and career success. That means Ohio will continue to be a destination and a desirable place to raise a family, start businesses and be successful.”

Hosler said he hopes Senators won’t stray too far from the proposed plan, saying those who created it know what schools need more than politicians.

“Are you going to trust those people that have dedicated their lives to serving students and understanding what has to happen or a group of people who - behind closed doors, who serve on a couple of different committees besides education - come together and come up with a plan,” Hosler said. “Sadly, that’s what’s happened in Ohio since 1997 when the funding system was ruled unconstitutional. I think Ohioans have had enough of that.”

Tonight at 11, we're looking at where the proposal stands to overhaul how Ohio pays for public education. Perrysburg... Posted by Josh Croup on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.