Search continues for missing Lenawee County woman

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The search continues for a missing Lenawee County woman who has not been seen or heard from in nearly a month.

Dee Ann Warner, 52, was last seen on the evening of April 24 at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township, located just outside of Tecumseh, Michigan.

“We really don’t have any evidence to point to any particular direction,” said Lenawee County Undersheriff, Jeff Ewald. “The longer this goes the more concerned we become.”

Ewald says he believes Warner could be in danger.

This week, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other agencies, including Michigan State Police and Cambridge Township Police, searched for Warner.

On Friday, authorities focused their search on farmland in Cambridge Township and searched with area on foot with K9′s.

“There were 9 or 10 different properties we searched and they averaged anywhere from 3 to 30 acres,” said Ewald. “The family is a farming family and they farm about 3,000 acres, so we just wanted to cover all of them just to make sure.”

At this time, Ewald says they did not have a specific reason to search those fields.

“We just want to rule out if she is there,” Ewald said. “We don’t have any leads and we don’t have any evidence suggesting what may have happened to her.”

Warner’s purse and cell phone are also missing, but so far nothing has turned up, according to authorities.

“I hope she is found,” said Linda Rueda, who lives in Adrian. “Hopefully she is alive and I just pray that she comes back home.”

There was no sign of Warner during the searches on Friday or Wednesday, according to Ewald, and they plan to regroup next week to figure out what to do next.

“It really has us mystified, as far as what could have happened, so that’s why we are taking every avenue we can.”

Anyone with information on Dee Ann Warner is asked to contact the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

